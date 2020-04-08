NEWS
GULF

Coronavirus: Kuwait records 111 recoveries out of 885 confirmed cases

Volunteers help Kuwaitis, arriving from Europe, to do their compulsory testing at a coronavirus testing centre, at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref, Kuwait March 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 08 April 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 885, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries is now 111, health minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah announced on his official Twitter account earlier in the day. Kuwait recorded only one death related to the virus.

Read more in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Al-Sabah had previously mentioned a 72-year-old Kuwaiti man and a 2-year-old boy recovered. An 82-year-old woman recovered last week as well.

Kuwait has implemented several strict measures over the past few weeks to combat the spread of the virus. The country’s Cabinet imposed a total lockdown on some areas for two weeks which started on Monday. A partial curfew in effect across the country was extended to 6 a.m.

Read more:

Health minister says Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases could reach 200,000 within weeks

Coronavirus: Egypt to suspend Ramadan group iftars, activities, says Ministry

Surgical, cotton masks do not prevent coronavirus infection: Report

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 09:10 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top