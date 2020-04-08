Coronavirus: Kuwait records 111 recoveries out of 885 confirmed cases

Kuwait confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 885, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries is now 111, health minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah announced on his official Twitter account earlier in the day. Kuwait recorded only one death related to the virus.



Read more in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Al-Sabah had previously mentioned a 72-year-old Kuwaiti man and a 2-year-old boy recovered. An 82-year-old woman recovered last week as well.



Kuwait has implemented several strict measures over the past few weeks to combat the spread of the virus. The country’s Cabinet imposed a total lockdown on some areas for two weeks which started on Monday. A partial curfew in effect across the country was extended to 6 a.m.

Last Update: 09:10 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10