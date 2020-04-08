Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah lights up with awareness and 'thank you' messages

Saudi Arabia’s historical town of Diriyah lit up its monuments Tuesday night with a light show that included messages which asked people to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and thanked health and government officials for their work during the crisis.

Words displayed on the traditional mud-brick architecture read: “Stay home, stay safe. We are all responsible.”

Diriyah represents a prominent national symbol in the history of Saudi Arabia. It was the capital of the first Saudi state.

The show also included “thank you” messages to the “heroes in health and security” and to the Kingdom’s leadership for “providing healthcare for everyone with no exceptions.”

The show ended with a hopeful “see you soon” message from the historical town.

Saudi Arabia’s health minister said on Tuesday the Kingdom's coronavirus cases could reach between 10,000 to 200,000 within weeks, based on four different studies conducted by Saudi Arabian and foreign experts.

The health ministry has recorded a total of 2,795 cases so far, with 41 deaths as of Tuesday.

