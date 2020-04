Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours.

Last Update: 13:32 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32