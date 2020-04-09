Coronavirus: Qatar reports 166 cases in 24 hours, total tops 2,376

Qatar reported 166 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,376, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
A total of 28 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Qatar, the ministry said. The total number of recoveries in the country stand at 206.
Currently, 2,164 people are undergoing treatment the ministry added.
The number of daily reported cases in the country are seemingly on the rise, as the ministry reported a total of six deaths.
Qatar has imposed precautionary measures to curb the outbreak, including the closure of all non-vital businesses until further notice, except for vital sector like supermarkets and pharmacies.
All shops and bank branches in shopping malls have also been ordered to close. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been halted.
