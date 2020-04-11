UN Security Council welcomes Yemen ceasefire, calls on Houthis to reciprocate

Members of the UN Security Council on Saturday welcomed the Arab Coalition’s unilateral ceasefire in Yemen and called on the Houthi militia to respond similarly, according to a statement.

“They welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, of a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen in support of the UN’s peace process and the Secretary-General’s call. They welcomed the Government of Yemen’s positive response to the cease-fire call, and called on the Houthis to make similar commitments without delay,” the statement read.

“The Members of the Security Council encouraged the parties to continue their cooperation with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, in order to reach a Yemeni-led and owned, comprehensive and inclusive political settlement, which addresses the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis,” the statement added.

The Arab Coalition declared a complete ceasefire in Yemen for two weeks which started midday on Thursday, as part of efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the Houthis responded to the ceasefire in Yemen with near-daily artillery shelling of civilian neighborhoods in Hodeidah, according to Walid al-Qadimi, the province’s first deputy governor, as well as in other provinces.

Last Update: 18:56 KSA 21:56 - GMT 18:56