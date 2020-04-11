Yemen’s Houthis sentence four journalists to death

A court run by Yemen’s Houthi militia has sentenced four journalists to death on Saturday for “treason” and espionage, a judicial official said.
1.We strongly condemn the illegal death sentences by the so-called Specialized Criminal Court of Houthis Militia against 4 journalists (Abdelkhaleq Omran, Akram Al Walidi, Harith Hamid, &Tawfiq Al Mansouri) in a formal trial lacks min. standard of justice &integrity pic.twitter.com/9ecxapZMKU— معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) April 11, 2020
Ministry of Information &media institutions strongly condemns &denounces extrajudicial killings orders,issued by court controlled by Houthis militia against four journalists abducted &imprisoned by militia 5yrs ago.— معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) April 11, 2020
Last Update: 16:58 KSA 19:58 - GMT 16:58