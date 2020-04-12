Coronavirus: Oman reports steady rise of 53 new cases, total now 599

Oman announced on Sunday 53 new cases of coronavirus, a similar rise to the previous day, bringing the total number of cases in the sultanate to 599.

Three of the 599 recorded cases have died, while 109 have recovered, said Oman's Ministry of Health on Twitter.

On Saturday, the sultanate had recorded 62 new cases, nine more than Sunday's rise.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has been in a state of complete lockdown since April 10 to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will remain in place until further notice, according to the Omani News Agency citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

Cases rising steadily

The increase in cases comes after Oman's minister of health said on Thursday that the number of cases will in the country was set to rise.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” said Dr Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi.

The sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections, added the minister.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization, and called on residents to remain at home.

Developing.

