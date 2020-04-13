Arab Coalition in Yemen says Houthis committed 241 ceasefire violations in 48 hours

The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Sunday that the Houthi militias committed in 48 hours 241 violations of the ceasefire agreement which came into effect on April 9.

The Coalition said the violations included aggressive military action using all kinds of light and heavy weaponry and ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, it stressed that the Coalition forces and the national Yemeni army was adhering to the ceasefire and said: “We apply the utmost self-restraint when it comes to the rules of engagement, reserving the legitimate right to respond in self-defense cases on the frontlines.”

Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, had announced last Wednesday, April 8, a complete ceasefire in Yemen for two weeks as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The coalition said the decision came after an initial announcement on March 25 to endorse the internationally recognized Yemeni government’s decision to implement a ceasefire, following a call by the United Nations’ Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths for warring parties to lay down their weapons.

“The coalition announces a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday, April 9, at 12:00 am local time, which can be extended in order to create the appropriate conditions to implement the invitation of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen to hold a meeting between the legitimate government and the Houthis,” the coalition statement carried by state news agency SPA read.

Last Update: 00:17 KSA 03:17 - GMT 00:17