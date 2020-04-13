Coronavirus: Emirates announces limited flights to Chicago, Manila, Tunis, others

Emirates is planning to operate limited flights to Chicago, Manila, Kabul, Jakarta, Algiers, Tunis and Taipei, in addition to flights to London and Frankfurt, according to a statement.

The airline confirmed on Saturday that it would commence flights to several destinations following a suspension of all flights by UAE authorities on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, official known as COVID-19.

“These services will facilitate residents and visitors wishing to return home,” the statement read, but it did not say when the flights would take place.

As a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, magazines and other print reading material will not be available on board, and online check in and seat selection has been suspended.

Cabin baggage has also been limited to a laptop, handbag, briefcase, and baby items. All other baggage must be checked in, the airline said.

“Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft … All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, the airline announced that passengers who booked a flight before May 31, 2020 for travel up to August 31, 2020 can extend the validity of their tickets for two years past the date of the original booking, according to a Tweet from the government of Dubai’s media office.

.@Emirates announces that passengers can extend the validity of their tickets up to 24 months from the date they have made their original bookings, for passengers who booked a ticket before May 31, 2020 for travel on or before August 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/iXFMUlx7yS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 13, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Emirates to commence select flights from April 12 after UAE suspension

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines to restart limited UAE flights from April 6

Last Update: 10:40 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40