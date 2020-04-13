Coronavirus in UAE: Fujairah Crown Prince launches COVID-19 test center

The UAE Emirate of Fujairah launched on Sunday a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus, in line with the expansion of COVID-19 testing across the UAE, according to the country’s WAM news agency.

The UAE has taken a variety of measures aimed at combating coronavirus, including closing malls and imposing a nighttime curfew. More recently, authorities have expanded their capacity to identify cases of the virus through the establishment of testing centers across the country.

The new center in Rumailah Square in Fujairah, in the UAE’s east, was inaugurated on Sunday by Fujairah Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

The move was praised by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said that Fujairah “... has taken all appropriate measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, by following preventive measures and promoting health and community initiatives, so as to provide advanced care to all members of society.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

UAE rolls out testing

The UAE’s first drive-thru center was established in Abu Dhabi on March 28. Following the success of the first center, Abu Dhabi authorities announced they were rolling out ten more drive-thru centers across the country, including Fujairah.

Last week, Dubai launched its third center.

On top of mobile testing centers, the UAE has also established a massive testing laboratory in coordination with genomics company BGI and Abu Dhabi technology company Group 42 (G42). The country has also launched a home-testing service for people with disabilities.

The increase in testing means the UAE could flatten its curve – the number of new cases recorded daily – within two to three weeks, according Dr. Adil Sajwani, a family medicine doctor with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and a member of the national awareness team for COVID-19 in the UAE.

“We hope that we will contain the disease in the next two to three weeks,” Sajwani told Al Arabiya English. “But people are still going out, they’re still gathering, some are still having parties, so this is also a challenge. Containing or flattening the curve is a challenge.”

Read more:

Dubai to use recovered coronavirus patients’ plasma to treat critical COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: UAE says it is successfully treating patients with hydroxychloroquine

Do you have to wear a mask? The answers to all your UAE coronavirus questions here

Coronavirus: UAE reports two deaths, 387 new cases, total at 4,123, death toll at 22

Last Update: 10:44 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44