NEWS
GULF

Gulf Arab monarchies approve Kuwait’s food safety network proposal: KUNA

An aerial view shows Kuwait City and the National Assembly Building, after the country entered virtual lockdown, as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease in Kuwait City. (Reuters)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Thursday 16 April 2020
Text size A A A

The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) six Arab monarchies have approved Kuwait's proposal for a common network for food supply safety, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting of GCC trade and industry ministers to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on food supply safety.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GCC states passed 15,000 on Monday, with all six of the Arabian Gulf countries still enforcing lockdowns of varying degrees almost a month after Bahrain recorded the first death from the new coronavirus in the region on March 16.

The virus, officially known as COVID-19, hit the Arabian Gulf earlier than Europe or the US, where most daily coronavirus deaths are now being recorded. Many of the first recorded cases either came directly from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, or from nearby Iran, the worst-affected country in the Middle East.

- With Reuters

Read more:

With 15,000 cases in the Gulf, here is how GCC states are coping

Coronavirus: Dubai extends shutdown of hotels, restaurants until further notice

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour lockdown on Dammam’s al-Atheer district

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 11:49 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top