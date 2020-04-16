Saudi Arabia executes Yemeni man who carried out attack on performers in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia executed on Thursday a Yemeni national who carried out a terrorist attack on a group of performers on stage during the Kingdom's Riyadh Season festival in November 2019, reported the official news agency SPA.



The attacker, identified as 33-year-old Imad Abdulqawi al-Mansouri, was instructed to carry out the attack by an al-Qaida leader in Yemen, according to SPA.



He ran onto the stage with a sharp weapon and attacked two men and a woman performer during a play in the Saudi capital, in the first of such incident since the Kingdom opened its doors for entertainment. He also stabbed a security guard, SPA reported.



The execution was carried out in the capital Riyadh, according to SPA.

Read more:

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi Arabia’s capital

Electric Kingdom: American documentary captures Saudi Arabia’s transformation

Last Update: 12:31 KSA 15:31 - GMT 12:31