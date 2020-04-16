UAE arrests man for making racially divisive comments in viral video

The UAE has arrested a man for hate speech after a video went viral showing him making comments widely seen as racially derogatory, according to the official WAM news agency.

The man is heard making derogatory comments in the video about Bangladeshi labor workers and others, comparing them negatively to Arabs. The video was condemned by social media users as racially divisive.

The video has been linked to the controversy caused by Kuwaiti actress Hayat al-Fahad, who publicly called for the expulsion of all expatriates to make room for citizens who might get infected with coronavirus.

Days ago, an Emirati made racist comments about certain ethnic group from Asian subcontinent. Today he is arrested.

Bravo #UAE for standing against racism

Ironically, he was trying, in his clumsy way, to stand for Egyptians in Kuwait. But that is no excusehttps://t.co/uqKk3ElDaE — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) April 15, 2020

The UAE’s Federal Public Prosecution spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said the man was under legal investigation.

The spokesperson also warned social media users to follow UAE social media law by avoiding sowing division based on ethnicity, religion, language or gender.

“These are our fundamentals and no infringement on them will be tolerated,” he added.

