Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution unravels the mystery of the ‘Dammam Kidnapper’ case

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution Spokesperson said on Friday that they indicted five defendants in the case known in the media as the ‘Dammam Kidnapper’ case.

The ‘Dammam Kidnapper’ case is that of a Saudi woman who had kidnapped two boys from a hospital in Dammam in the 1990s, raised them as her own and reportedly told them they were born out of wedlock.

Police investigations into the babies’ disappearance failed to yield results until suspicions about the identity of the two boys, who are now in their twenties, rose after she tried to apply for identification cards for them.

When she submitted applications to obtain identification documents for the two men and when the authorities conducted the required medical and technical examinations, the results proved no biological relationship between her and them, and their lineage to other Saudi families who had previously reported the abduction of their children.

The investigation – which included 247 procedures and 41 interrogation sessions with 21 suspects and witnesses – resulted in the indictment of five defendants in the case, four Saudi nationals and a Yemeni.

The Public Prosecution demanded “Hadd al-Hirabah” against the first three defendants and severe punishments for the fourth and fifth defendants in accordance with the penal system.

The first defendant is a Saudi woman charged with kidnapping three newborns from the maternity ward in the hospital, causing psychological, moral and material harm to the kidnapped children and their families for a period of more than 20 years.

She is also charged with colluding with the second and fourth defendants in presenting the authorities with false information in an attempt to obtain identification documents for the children, impersonating a medical professional, practicing witchcraft and sorcery, depriving the children from an education, their national identity card and all their state-guaranteed civil rights, and misleading the investigative authorities.

The second defendant is a Saudi man charged with kidnapping a newborn child from the maternity ward in the hospital, presenting the authorities with false information in an attempt to obtain identification documents for the child.

He got a national ID card issued for the kidnapped child based on false information.

He also aided the first female defendant in kidnapping the other two kids by claiming that the kids were his own, based on vaccination certification, which were in turn obtained by giving false information to the authorities.

The third defendant is a Yemeni man charged with participating in kidnapping the third child, and covering for the first female defendant’s kidnappings, hiding evidence proving the children were actually abducted, causing psychological, moral and material harm to the kidnapped and their families for a period of more than 20 years and depriving them of their civil rights, as well as misleading the investigative authorities.

The fourth defendant is a Saudi man charged with giving false statements through signing the birth report of the third abducted child, as a witness to the correct lineage of the child to the second defendant.

He is also charged with causing psychological, moral and material harm to the kidnapped and their families for a period of more than 20 years and depriving them of their civil rights.

The fifth defendant is a Saudi man living abroad. The authorities have requested the Interpol return him to the Kingdom.

He is charged with giving false statements through signing the birth report of the third abducted child, as a witness to the correct lineage of the child to the second defendant. In addition, he is charged with causing psychological, moral and material harm to the kidnapped and their families for a period of more than 20 years and depriving them of their civil rights.

