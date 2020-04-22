NEWS
Pictures: Saudi Arabia’s authorities in Mecca sterilize cover, surface of Holy Kaaba

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 22 April 2020
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques completed on Tuesday the cleaning and sterilization of the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

A specialized technical team carried out the annual customary cleaning process before the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 2

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 3

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 4

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 5

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 6

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques's team cleans and sterilizes the cover (Kiswa) and surface of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2020. (Twitter) 7

