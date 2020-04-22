Ramadan: Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum releases 874 prisoners

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered the release of 874 inmates from prisons in the emirate ahead of Ramadan, according to an announcement by the Dubai Media Office on Twitter.

The release of prisoners across the seven emirates of the UAE ahead of Ramadan is an annual tradition. Earlier on Wednesday, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,511 prisoners, according to the WAM state news agency.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, releases prisoners from the Emirate of Dubai on an annual basis in the days before Ramadan.

The UAE has closed mosques and requested Muslims perform the traditionally communal Taraweeh prayers at home, in line with measures in other Muslim countries as coronavirus lockdowns prevent Muslims from celebrating Ramadan communally across the world.

Today, we launched a humanitarian campaign to provide 10 million meals or food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is the best person to lead this campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/hkRQv4btV1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020

Last Update: 09:57 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57