Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee reveals bid for 2030 Asian Games

Saudi Arabia announced that it has submitted a letter of intent to hold the 21st Asian Games in 2030 in Riyadh, according to a statement.

The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is the largest sporting event in Asia with all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia eligible to participate. Saudi Arabia envisions 10,000 athletes from these nations competing across 40 sports in Riyadh.

“Bidding for the Asian in 2030 is part of our new SAOC strategy and is fully aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The interest shown by the public for the initial edition of the Saudi Games … [has] given us additional motivation to enter this exciting race,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Alfaisal, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC).

Plans are underway to turn the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh “into a megatropolis,” President of The Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd al-Rasheed told Al Arabiya English back in January.

The plan calls for around an 8 percent growth in population every year, with infrastructure projects on the way to support this growth – such as the $27 billion Riyadh metro project.

“By the year 2030, Riyadh will be among the most attractive cities in the world, the impact of sport seen in the whole society and our athletes ready to perform at their best and be part of an exciting journey of transformation that is ought to be shared,” said Prince Abdulaziz.

A decision on the host for the 2030 Asian Games will be taken in November 2020 by the General assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia postpones Saudi Games over coronavirus

IOC stands firm on Tokyo Games despite coronavirus fears

Coronavirus: Usain Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Last Update: 14:45 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45