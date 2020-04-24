NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabian Military Industries appoints Walid Abukhaled as acting CEO

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has appointed Walid Abukhaled as acting CEO (SAMI), taking over from Andreas Schwer. (SAMI)
Reuters, Dubai Friday 24 April 2020
Text size A A A

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) announced on Friday the appointment of Walid Abukhaled as acting chief executive officer, taking over from Andreas Schwer.

The company, established in May 2017, seeks to localize 50 percent of military spending by 2030 as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil revenue.

It is owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund. Schwer was the boss of combat systems at Germany's Rheinmetall AG before he joined SAMI as chief executive in 2018.

Read more:
Economic, humanitarian efforts in Yemen outweigh military role: Saudi diplomat

Saudi Arabia rejects Turkish military presence in Syria: Saudi FM

Pentagon review finds no threat from Saudi military students

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:30 KSA 19:30 - GMT 16:30

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top