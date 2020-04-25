NEWS
Ramadan: UAE announces reduced hours for private sector employees

A lone taxi cab drives over a highway with the Burj Khalifa in the skyline behind it in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 25 April 2020
Working hours for all private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will be reduced by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes just days after Dubai said it would be easing restrictions it initially imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus for the month.

Employees are now allowed to work in offices but only in necessary cases, while the physical capacity at a workplace must be limited to 30 percent of the total workforce.

Only important meetings will be allowed inside offices with attendees being limited to five people per session. Each person attending a meeting should maintain a two-meter social distance measure from other attendees.

The UAE has so far reported 9,281 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths.

