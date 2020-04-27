The Arab coalition urged a Yemeni separatist group to rescind its declaration of self-rule in the south of the country, saying it was an “escalatory action” at a time when all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
The move by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) threatens to renew conflict between the STC and the internationally recognized government, nominal allies under the coalition, even as the United Nations tries to secure a permanent nationwide ceasefire.
Yemen's internationally recognized government warned of “catastrophic consequences” after the STC early on Sunday declared emergency rule in southern governorates including Aden, the interim seat of the government that was ousted from the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi rebel movement in late 2014.
“The Coalition urges for an immediate end to any steps contrary to the Riyadh Agreement, and work rapidly toward its implementation,” the alliance said in a statement, referring to a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November.
It voiced support for the Saudi-backed government and said implementation of the deal would form a “competent government” based in Aden to tackle the novel coronavirus, recent flooding and other economic and developmental challenges.
Arab Coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south
The Arab coalition urged a Yemeni separatist group to rescind its declaration of self-rule in the south of the country, saying it was an “escalatory action” at a time when all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 20067 Views Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains
- 6298 Views Coronavirus: Europe moves to ease lockdowns as new death count slows
- 3820 Views Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh sets 13 rules to reopen malls on April 29
- 3087 Views Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity
- 2810 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, public transport
- 2050 Views Saudi Arabia abolishes death sentence for convicts who commit crimes as minors
- 256569 Views Hoard cash and avoid stock markets as a crash is imminent: Saxo Bank
- 87120 Views Coronavirus: 15 countries left in the world that allegedly have no cases
- 28186 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia revises curfew timings for month of Ramadan
- 25049 Views Coronavirus can stay in a patient’s eyes long after it leaves their nose
- 23620 Views Want to lose weight this Ramadan? Here’s your guide to a healthier, happier month
- 22745 Views Video: Mecca from the skies on the first day of Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions