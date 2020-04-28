Bahrain declares Sunday May 3 as holiday due to May 1 falling on Friday

Sunday, May 3, will be a bank holiday in Bahrain, announced Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa via Bahrain News Agency on Tuesday.

Bahrain celebrates International Labor Day on May 1. As May 1 is a Friday, which is a weekend day in the Islamic world, Bahrainis will have Sunday off in lieu announced Prince Khalifa.

All ministries, public authorities and institutions will remain shut on both days.

Life in Bahrain remains restricted by measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Malls had reopened for a limited period in the build up to Ramadan, but have now closed again.

Repatriation of Bahrainis abroad

Bahrain has been operating frequent repatriation flights for its citizens to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government arranged for 157 Bahraini citizens and students to return to Bahrain on Monday.

Bahrain’s flagship carrier Gulf Air operated several repatriation flights to bring back Bahraini nationals from Iran on April 26, 23, 22, 20, 19, 16, 13, 9, 6, and 2.

Bahrain’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates worked with the UAE’s foreign ministry to facilitate the return of Bahraini nationals in the UAE through several repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International Airport to Bahrain.

Bahraini Ambassador Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said on Sunday a total of approximately 400 Bahraini nationals have been evacuated from the UAE so far.

He added that the embassy also coordinated with Bahrain’s embassy in Japan along with the authorities in the UAE to evacuate six Bahraini students from Japan to Abu Dhabi and then to Bahrain.

