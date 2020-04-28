Dubizzle, Bayut to merge, creating Middle East’s only unicorn startup

Dubizzle-owner OLX Group is set to merge its UAE, Pakistan, Egypt and Lebanon businesses with Bayut-owner EMPG, according to a statement.

OLX will also lead a $150 million investment round for EMPG, creating a unicorn company, a phrase used to refer to a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion.

“We, at Bayut and EMPG, are very excited about the future of the UAE real estate industry and the prospects of real estate in the MENA region … At the same time, we will be making significant technology investments to provide more value to all users of property, automotive and other segments of the Dubizzle and OLX platforms,” Haider Ali Khan, Head of EMPG – MENA said in an emailed statement to Al Arabiya English.

EMPG in a statement said it would use the new capital to develop a range of new services and improve the user experience.

