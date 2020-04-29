Dubai Police change timings for speed camera radars during coronavirus curfew

Dubai Police have changed the timings during which speeding radars detect vehicles on the road in line with the "National Sterilization Program" aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

Vehicles will now be detected between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day in line with the new restrictions.

The speeding radars had previously been operational for the whole of the 24-hour curfew in Dubai, when residents were required to obtain a permit to leave their homes. The restrictions were eased to the current nighttime curfew on Friday, the first day of Ramadan.

According to the director of Dubai's traffic police as quoted in Emarat Al Youm, speeding radars will continue to detect any vehcile which violates the current nighttime curfew.

The decision was aimed at reducing the number of vehicles during the allotted hours so that authorities can carry out the sanitization program, said Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, via Emarat Al Youm.

Last Update: 06:13 KSA 09:13 - GMT 06:13