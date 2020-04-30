Human rights group welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban flogging, death penalty

A human rights group belonging to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban flogging and abolish the death penalty for minors convicted of committing a crime, the organization announced in a statement.
“These changes will help [Saudi Arabia] strengthen its domestic legislation in line with international human rights obligations while maintaining the Islamic ethos and principles of justice,” the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) said in its statement.
Last week, the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court announced it would implement a directive eliminating the punishment of flogging from the court system as well as the death sentence for minors under the age of 18, according to a document seen by Al Arabiya English.
A senior Saudi official confirmed the new Saudi reform to Al Arabiya English.
The General Commission for the Supreme Court issued a directive requiring courts to limit their punishments to jail time, fines, or a mixture of the two, the document shows.
In Islamic Law (Sharia), flogging falls under the category of Tazir, meaning punishment dispensed at the discretion of the judiciary or leadership for offenses where punishments are not specified in the Quran or the Hadith – the two main sources for Sharia.
