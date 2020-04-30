Iran-back Houthi militia release 43 al-Qaeda prisoners in Yemen: Report

Iran-backed Houthi militia have released 43 al-Qaeda prisoners in Yemen in order to carry out terrorist operations, Almashhad Alkhaleeji reported on Thursday.



According to the publication, the prisoners were directed to carry out terrorist operations targeting the Southern Transitional Council forces in Yemen’s southern city Aden.



The prisoners were tasked with suicide missions and the assassination of local figures, Almashhad Alkhaleeji reported.



The prisoners were released after al-Qaeda leaders met with Houthis in the capital Sana’a, according to the report citing unidentified sources.

Last Update: 16:19 KSA 19:19 - GMT 16:19