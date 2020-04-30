UN Security Council expresses strong concern over Yemen southern separatists move

Members of the UN Security Council expressed their strong concern over the self-rule declaration made by the separatist Southern Transition Council in Yemen and urged parties to reinforce the Riyadh Agreement deal with the government, according to a statement set to be released.

“The Members of the Security Council expressed their strong concern at the 25 April declaration of the Southern Transitional Council (STC). They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen,” the UN Security Council statement set to be released later on Thursday read.

“They called for expediting implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and expressed concern that the STC actions could distract from the efforts of Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to secure a nationwide ceasefire, confidence-building measures, and the restart of a Yemeni led and owned inclusive political process,” the statement added.

A woman begs for money, next to her children, from a vehicle in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on April 27, 2020, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The UN Security Council also urged the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi militia to reinforce their engagement to reach an agreement on the UN Special Envoy’s proposals as soon as possible.

The statement comes after the separatist STC announced a self-administration rule in the south as of midnight last Saturday and applied emergency rules in the city of Aden and all the southern governorates.

The Arab Coalition urged the STC to rescind their move, describing their actions as “escalatory” during a time when all parties should be focused on confronting the global coronavirus pandemic instead.

