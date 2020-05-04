Kuwait breaks up riot over repatriation by Egyptian workers

Kuwaiti security officials broke up a riot by Egyptian workers seeking repatriation after being held in special housing units for violations of the country’s residency law, according to a statement by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Monday.
Security officials intervened after “riots and chaos” and seized a number of people who would face legal measures, the statement said.
Representatives of the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait attended the shelter and told workers that they would begin preparing schedules for their return flights this week, the statement said.
Last Update: 06:35 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35