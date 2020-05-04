NEWS
Kuwait breaks up riot over repatriation by Egyptian workers

Egyptians are pictured inside a school that was turned into a center to receive residency violators wishing to avail an amnesty Kuwait announced for April, amid the coronavirus crisis, in Kuwait City. (File photo)
N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English Monday 04 May 2020
Kuwaiti security officials broke up a riot by Egyptian workers seeking repatriation after being held in special housing units for violations of the country’s residency law, according to a statement by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Monday.

Security officials intervened after “riots and chaos” and seized a number of people who would face legal measures, the statement said.

Representatives of the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait attended the shelter and told workers that they would begin preparing schedules for their return flights this week, the statement said.

The Egyptian embassy also apologized for the riots, it said.

Egyptians violating residency law in the State of Kuwait will be “repatriated” starting this week, Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Tareq Al-Qooni said on Sunday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Kuwait agreed last month to allow expatriates violating its residency laws to leave the country without paying fines or air tickets, with women and children due to leave first.

- With Reuters

Last Update: 06:35 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35

