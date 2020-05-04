Kuwait breaks up riot over repatriation by Egyptian workers

Kuwaiti security officials broke up a riot by Egyptian workers seeking repatriation after being held in special housing units for violations of the country’s residency law, according to a statement by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Monday.



Security officials intervened after “riots and chaos” and seized a number of people who would face legal measures, the statement said.



Representatives of the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait attended the shelter and told workers that they would begin preparing schedules for their return flights this week, the statement said.

The Egyptian embassy also apologized for the riots, it said.

Egyptians violating residency law in the State of Kuwait will be “repatriated” starting this week, Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Tareq Al-Qooni said on Sunday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.



Kuwait agreed last month to allow expatriates violating its residency laws to leave the country without paying fines or air tickets, with women and children due to leave first.

