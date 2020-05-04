MBC, stc launch two-month free Shahid VIP video-on-demand service for stc customers

Customers of Saudi Arabian telecoms provider stc will be able to access MBC Group’s Shahid VIP premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) service free for two months, according to a statement released Monday.
Shahid is a video streaming and TV catch-up service in the Middle East and North Africa region offering exclusive and original Arabic TV shows and movies. Under the agreement stc customers will receive a two-month Shahid VIP package for free and will be able to access MBC’s live channels via their stc account.
Once the promotion period has ended, customers can continue to access the service for 19.99 riyals per month ($5.33), which can be paid via the customer’s stc account.
Content from Shahid VIP can be downloaded for offline viewing and is streamed without advertisements.
Many people in the Middle East are turning to video-on-demand (VOD) services like Shahid to provide entertainment as their governments have imposed restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Shahid was launched in 2009 and already provides access to MBC’s network, including nine live HD channels and a catch-up service.
In January, the service announced a partnership with Disney and Fox to provide the region with shows from both companies, including Marvel and Pixar products. The partnerships brought around 3,000 additional hours of entertainment to the streaming platform.
