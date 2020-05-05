Arab Coalition: Houthis launch two ballistic missiles in Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen used civilian objects as launching sites to fire two ballistic missiles which fell in the governorates of Imran and Saada in northern Yemen, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday citing Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

The ballistic missiles were launched from a civilian facility in the governorate of Sanaa. One fell in Imran after traveling a distance of 112 kilometers, and the second one fell in Saada after travelling a distance of 148 kilometers, the report said.

“Houthi militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles that fall indiscriminately on civilians and densely populated civilian areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians,” Al-Maliki said.

He added that the missile launches and other hostilities represent the militia’s continued violation of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiatives that the Coalition announced on April 9. The militia has violated the ceasefire agreement over 2,400 times using light and heavy weapons as well as ballistic missiles.

“The Arab Coalition continues to take strict and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy these ballistic capabilities to safeguard civilians in Yemen, and to protect regional and international security,” he added.

The Arab coalition had declared a complete ceasefire in Yemen starting from April 9, as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Read more:



Coronavirus: Yemen’s Houthis report first coronavirus case, a death in Sanaa hotel



Iran-backed Houthi militia release 43 al-Qaeda prisoners in Yemen: Report



US official welcomes Arab Coalition Yemen ceasefire, calls on Houthis to reciprocate

Last Update: 21:24 KSA 00:24 - GMT 21:24