Watch: Sharjah residential tower catches fire, seven people injured

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government media office said.
#sharjahfire has cooled down #Drones are monitoring the current situation .. pic.twitter.com/7LizDInfQC— Alex Pavan - A Prototype to Win ! (@AlexPavan13) May 5, 2020
Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
A building in al nadha sharjah,UAE caught fire today night. Its a 50 floor building and Over 500 families live here 😑😑. Pray for their safety.#Dubai #uae pic.twitter.com/dj4uTPiNrm— abdul salam (@abdul_salam_98) May 5, 2020
Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.