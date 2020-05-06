Watch: Sharjah residential tower catches fire, seven people injured

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

Police reportedly used a drone to verify that the building was vacant, according to local media reports.



Twitter user Alex Pavan shared a video after the flames were put out.

“#SharjahFire has cooled down. #Drones are monitoring the current situation,” he wrote.



#sharjahfire has cooled down #Drones are monitoring the current situation .. pic.twitter.com/7LizDInfQC — Alex Pavan - A Prototype to Win ! (@AlexPavan13) May 5, 2020



Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.



A building in al nadha sharjah,UAE caught fire today night. Its a 50 floor building and Over 500 families live here 😑😑. Pray for their safety.#Dubai #uae pic.twitter.com/dj4uTPiNrm — abdul salam (@abdul_salam_98) May 5, 2020



Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

- With Reuters

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense puts out fire at under construction tower in Jeddah

Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills nine, injures three

WATCH: Major fire erupts in Dubai residential tower

Last Update: 06:22 KSA 09:22 - GMT 06:22