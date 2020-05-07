Everyone in Saudi Arabia has right to practice their faith: Human Rights Commission 

Saudi Arabia’s laws ensure that everyone in the Kingdom has the right to practice their faith freely in their places of residence, the country’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) said during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
The council also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of citizens and residents alike.
During the meeting, the HRC also discussed the annual report on the latest developments in Saudi Arabia in regards to protective rights and the promotion of human rights.
