NEWS
GULF

Everyone in Saudi Arabia has right to practice their faith: Human Rights Commission 

A man walks as he reads the Quran in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 07 May 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia’s laws ensure that everyone in the Kingdom has the right to practice their faith freely in their places of residence, the country’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) said during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Also read: Human rights group welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban flogging, death penalty

The council also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of citizens and residents alike.

During the meeting, the HRC also discussed the annual report on the latest developments in Saudi Arabia in regards to protective rights and the promotion of human rights.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia abolishes death sentence for convicts who commit crimes as minors

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia will not allow group prayers until it’s safe, ministry says

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 06:50 KSA 09:50 - GMT 06:50

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top