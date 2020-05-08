Trump, King Salman reaffirm strong US-Saudi Arabian defense partnership: White House

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reaffirmed the strong ties between Riyadh and Washington in terms of their defense partnership, according to a statement from a White House spokesperson.
“Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The President and King Salman discussed the latest positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic and re-energizing global economies,” according to a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.
“The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The President and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively,” Deere added.
(Developing)
Last Update: 20:07 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07