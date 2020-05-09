Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 415 new infections, total now 7,623

Kuwait announced on Saturday 415 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the country up to 7,623, according to the Ministry of Health.



The Ministry also reported two new deaths from the virus.





Kuwait will enact a ‘total curfew’ from 4 p.m on Sunday through May 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.



Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said.



Kuwait on April 20 expanded a nationwide curfew to 16 hours a day, from 4 p.m to 8 a.m, and extended a suspension of work in the public sector, including government ministries, until May 31.





