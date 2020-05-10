Khamenei appoints Zeinab Soleimani as head of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani Foundation

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed the outspoken daughter of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani as the head of a newly established foundation named after the commander.

State media carried a letter from a Khamenei representative on Saturday congratulating Zeinab Soleimani on her appointment as the head of the “Qassem Soleimani Foundation.”

Soleimani has been appointed as the head of the foundation by Khamenei, according to the letter.

The foundation will promote Soleimani’s thoughts and beliefs as well as preserve and publish his works, according to the letter.

It is unclear when the foundation was founded or how much budget has been allocated for it. There had been no mention of the foundation prior to the news of Soleimani’s appointment on Saturday.

Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January.

Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, came under the spotlight following her father’s assassination, calling for revenge in numerous media appearances.

