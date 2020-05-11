Arab Coalition denies Houthis’ claim that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somalis to Yemen

The Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday that the Houthi militia’s allegations that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali nationals to Yemen were “baseless and unfounded,” state news agency SPA reported.

Al-Maliki said in a statement that the allegations were “a continuation of the inhumane actions” taken by the Houthi militia against African migrants in Yemen.

He added that the Houthi militias have forcefully displaced and deported over 8000 African countries’ migrants from Yemen and pushed them towards the Kingdom at gunpoint, among them were children and women, in an attempt to exploit the international situation of the coronavirus pandemic, disrupt border security and incite international NGOs.

The spokesman stressed that Saudi Arabia handled these cases humanely and provided all the necessary services.

Houthis had accused Saudi Arabia on Friday of deporting 800 Somali nationals, and said that the deported Somalis were quarantined in al-Hazm city in al-Jouf governorate in Yemen, and that there weren’t enough resources to continue financing their isolation.

Saudi humanitarian efforts in Yemen

Saudi Arabia has launched many aid and relief initiatives and programs to support the Yemeni people. It has intensified those efforts in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center had announced in April signing contracts with companies to provide medical supplies and preventative equipment to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Yemen.

The center also distributed food and medical supplies to people affected by floods in Aden, al-Jouf, and Marib.

Masam, a project for clearing mines in Yemen affiliated with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has also demined hundreds of mines and explosive devices planted by Houthi militias in Yemen.

