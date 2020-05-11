UAE announces Eid al-Fitr public holidays to begin May 22

The UAE has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday will begin on May 22 for public sector employees, in a statement on the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Monday.

The end date is likely to be May 26, but has not been confirmed yet as it depends on moon sightings. The announcement only named Shawwal 3 of the Islamic calendar as the end date, which is expected to correspond to May 26.

Public sector employees will therefore have a five-day long weekend from Friday, May 22 to Tuesday, May 26.

While the announcement currently only applies to public sector employees, the private sector tends to follow the public dates for holidays.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and is usually celebrated with family and friends.

Are you spending this #Ramadan on lockdown due to the #coronavirus pandemic? Here’s a list of things you can do to make the most out of the holy month: https://t.co/NEzF92SU8r pic.twitter.com/TktuRkxvRu — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 28, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

Ramadan’s message of hope in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus: Spending Ramadan in lockdown? Here’s what you can do during the month

Last Update: 09:05 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05