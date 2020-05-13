NEWS
UAE announces three-day Eid al-Fitr paid leave for private sector employees

Muslims pray during the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 13 May 2020
Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will have three days of paid leave for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which is expected to start on May 22, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on Wednesday.

“The dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr,” the MOHRE said on Twitter.

Ramadan 29 falls on Friday May 22. The end of the holiday is expected to be on May 26, but an official date will be confirmed after a moon sighting.

The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month-long period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and is usually celebrated with family and friends.

