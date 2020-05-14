Saudi Arabian, American companies sign agreement to create military defense firm

A Saudi Arabian manufacturing company and US military defense company signed an agreement Wednesday “creating a new Saudi majority-owned firm” called Oshkosh al-Tadrea Manufacturing (OTM), Saudi Gazette reported.

American company Oshkosh Defense is “the leading tactical wheeled vehicle provider for the US military,” according to Saudi Gazette. Saudi Al Tadrea Manufacturing Company (TMC) provides military vehicle needs for Saudi customers.

OTM is expected to become a “prime contractor” for military and security services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing army vehicle services, fleet lifecycle sustainment support, as well as the development of a broader and more efficient supply chain in Saudi Arabia.

Its first designed product will be a 4x4 truck based on Oshkosh Defense’s tactical vehicles.

“Working with an Oshkosh FMTV 4x4 chassis, OTM will integrate a locally designed and manufactured cab, body, and other vehicle components,” Saudi Gazette reported. “This OTM 4x4 will feature Saudi Intellectual Property (IP) and will be the Kingdom’s first domestically produced logistics vehicle with a protected armor capsule.”

The agreement was signed during a virtual meeting attended by US and Saudi Arabian government officials, in addition to representatives of both TMC and Oshkosh Defense, LLC, according to the report.

“At the present time and efforts which the Kingdom is exerting in industries, particularly the military industries, we must move forward and follow in the footsteps of our noble Kingdom to achieve requirements of Saudi national security, raise efficiency of military industries and support the Saudi national human capabilities that we hope to achieve in terms of providing more job opportunities for our young men and women,” president and CEO of TMC Eng. Fawzi Bin Ayoub Sabri was quoted as saying.

The two companies have been working together for two years, according to the president of Oshkosh Defense.

“The new venture will also significantly contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 through job creation, localizing defense spending and contributing to a strong and diverse economy,” John Bryant added.

Last Update: 16:44 KSA 19:44 - GMT 16:44