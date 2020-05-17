Dubai goes digital: Residents to get UAE PASS smart ID soon

Citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai will soon be able to access government services using just an authorized digital ID, known as the UAE PASS, Smart Dubai announced on Saturday.

Smart Dubai is the government office charged with facilitating Dubai’s citywide smart transformation, moving from the current paper-based system to an easier, digital-only system.

UAE PASS will provide citizens and residents an authorized digital ID through their smartphones and will include a signature feature that will allow users to sign official documents, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Users will also be able to access more than 5,000 government services on their phone, according to WAM.Individuals had to previously visit government centers to submit paper identification documents.

The Strategic Affairs Council had mandated the use of UAE PASS by all individuals and government entities in Dubai as part of plans to develop government services, enhance communication between local and federal entities as well as the private sector, and grant the public access to government and private sector services, Smart Dubai said.

So far, 29 Federal Government entities, 22 Dubai Government entities, 10 private sector entities, and 31 entities from the other six emirates have begun using the UAE PASS in their digital transactions.

Smart Dubai will work on implementing the system at various government entities and subsequently developing and operating it in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Smart Dubai will be in charge of authorizing system operators in Dubai and overseeing the proper use of the system in accordance with predetermined conditions.

