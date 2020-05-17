Ramadan in Coronavirus: UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah to broadcast Taraweeh prayer for 10 days

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the UAE emirate of Ras al-Khaimah will live broadcast communal Taraweeh and Isha prayers for the last ten days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, reported the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Sunday.

The end of Ramadan, marked by the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr set to begin on May 22, is drawing closer. Ramadan is usually a time of communal prayer and gatherings, but this year the coronavirus pandemic has closed mosques and forced Muslims to celebrate in different ways.

Ras al-Khaimah authorities will be using technology to ensure that the Taraweeh prayer – a daily, usually communal prayer – and the Isha prayer – daily, the last prayer of the night – are broadcast across the emirate despite people not being able to congregate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The broadcast will be made from Sheikh Zayed Mosque, named after Sheikh Zayed – the founder of the United Arab Emirates.

“The prayers are confined to the imam and two worshippers, taking into full consideration all precautionary and preventative measures adopted by the relevant UAE authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement in WAM.

“The decision is aimed to maintain the spiritual nature of the holy month and ensure people remain in constant contact with mosques emirate-wide in light of the current circumstances,” it added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 796 cases, 4 deaths, urges against Eid gatherings, feasts



Coronavirus ban on family gatherings, weddings, funerals remains, says Saudi official



Cats can spread coronavirus, cat-to-human COVID-19 transmission possible: Researchers

Last Update: 06:02 KSA 09:02 - GMT 06:02