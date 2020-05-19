UAE-based astronomy center expects May 24 likely date for Eid al-Fitr

This coming Sunday, May 24, will likely be the first day of Eid al-Fitr across most Islamic countries in the world, according to the UAE-based International Astronomical Center’s calculations.
The IAC confirmed its astronomers will be meeting on Friday, May 22, to commence the sighting of the moon to determine the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
“Friday, May 22, will mark the 29th day of Ramadan in most Islamic countries that started Ramadan on Friday, April 24. For these countries, sighting the crescent on that day is impossible from all countries of the Islamic world, because of the moon will set before the sun and due to the pairing (of the crescent’s birth) after sunset,” said IAC chairman
Mohammed Odeh in a statement.
Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the sighting of the crescent moon, ending the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of millions of Muslims.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr starts when the new moon is spotted in the sky at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
This year’s Ramadan has been markedly different as many Muslims were not able to experience the communal traditions of the holy month due to the restrictions on movement and social gathering imposed in Islamic and Muslim-majority countries across the world following the coronavirus pandemic.
