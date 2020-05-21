Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex parts of occupied West Bank

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed on Thursday the Kingdom’s rejection of Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and put it under Israeli sovereignty.

The ministry stressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of any unilateral measures, and of any violations of UNSC resolutions, and of all that might undermine the chances of resuming the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement reaffirmed the “Kingdom’s steadfast stance toward the brotherly Palestinian people, and support for its choices, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Kingdom also affirmed its “support for efforts to advance negotiations in accordance with the international laws, to reach a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian brotherly people.”

Last week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that with a new government, he could apply Israeli law on Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in occupied West Bank “where the Jewish nation was born and rose.”

On Wednesday, the international community lambasted Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank by July, while the United States said UN Security Council statements had become “a little bit repetitive.”

