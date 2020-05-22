UAE announces Sunday as the first day of Eid al-Fitr

The United Arab Emirates has announced that Sunday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The announcement was made after the moon-sighting committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister on Friday.



Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan have also announced that Saturday, May 23, 2020 will be the last day of Ramadan and that Sunday May 24 will be the first day of Eid, Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the sighting of the crescent moon, ending the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of millions of Muslims.

Read more: Eid al-Fitr to begin on Sunday in Saudi Arabia

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the Eid al-Fitr which marks the held of the holy month.

This coming Sunday, May 24, will likely be the first day of Eid al-Fitr across most Islamic countries in the world, according to the UAE-based International Astronomical Center’s calculations.

“Friday, May 22, will mark the 29th day of Ramadan in most Islamic countries that started Ramadan on Friday, April 24. For these countries, sighting the crescent on that day is impossible from all countries of the Islamic world, because of the moon will set before the sun and due to the pairing (of the crescent’s birth) after sunset,” said IAC chairman

Mohammed Odeh in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE-based astronomy center expects May 24 likely date for Eid al-Fitr

Coronavirus: Your guide to spending Eid al-Fitr in the UAE amid COVID-19

Coronavirus: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Last Update: 18:01 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01