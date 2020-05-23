Coronavirus: World is facing unprecedented health pandemic, says Saudi King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has said that the world is facing an unprecedented health pandemic due to coronavirus, official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

King Salman appreciated all the residents of the Kingdom for adhering to the rules of social separation during the Eid festivities.

“The safety and health of the citizen and the resident is one of our main concerns,” the King said.

“We are proud of our health and field staff that respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

“Based on its religious, humanitarian and national values, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made every effort to resist this pandemic and seek to mitigate its effects. Your country has also provided generous support to the World Health Organization in support of its efforts to confront the pandemic, and has also provided generous support to local and international scientific research to discover a vaccine for the virus, or a viable drug that helps rid humanity of this epidemic,” the King said.



