Oman’s FM Yusuf bin Alawi, Libya’s Qaddafi plot against Saudi Arabia: Leaked audio

A leaked, undated audio recording of a conversation reportedly between Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi and the slain Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi suggests that they plotted to break up the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and agreed that the ruling Al Saud family’s rule was coming to an end.

Qaddafi is heard saying to Alawi that the Al Saud family’s rule is coming to an end, arguing that the US has turned against Saudi Arabia and that the family is “expired,” to which Alawi can be heard agreeing and adding “their role is over.”

Qaddafi then goes on to outline a plan for dividing Saudi Arabia into smaller states, to which Alawi responds: “what you’re saying is correct. It is what should happen.”

The audio recording, which was reportedly leaked by Omani opposition Dhofar activists, was released on social media on Friday. Al Arabiya English could not independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

According to a Gulf source who did not want to be named, the opposition group likely obtained the recording from Qatar. Qatar may have leaked the audio with the aim of damaging Saudi-Omani relations, which have been strengthening since Oman’s new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took power earlier this year, added the source.

A group of photographers and other individuals can be heard at the beginning of the leaked audio, hinting that the conversation between the two men could have been recorded during a face-to-face meeting.

The source speculated that that the conversation might have happened in 2009, when Qaddafi famously stormed out of the Arab summit in Doha after insulting Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah. Qaddafi may also have met with Qatar’s then-Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim at the time, added the source.

Plans to carve up Saudi Arabia

In the recording, Qaddafi and Alawi can be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia into smaller states – and what role Iran and the Arab Gulf states could play.

“We are against war and destruction. But to encourage the peoples of the Arabian Peninsula toward independence, like you have encouraged the peoples of the former Soviet bloc or Czechoslovakia or Yugoslavia, this we welcome,” Qaddafi is heard explaining to Alawi.

“To encourage the Hijaz to secede and leave the Wahhabis ... This peaceful call, to encourage the secession of the Hijaz, Najd, al-Ahsa as a Shia state. The Hijaz as a Hashemite state, the Najd with their tribes like the al-Shammar, and Asir and Najran as Yemeni like Ismaili and Zaidis, not Wahhabi,” he continues.

Alawi, who could be heard agreeing with Qaddafi during their conversation, says “everything happens in its own time.”

“As you have said, we also heard from those people and evidence and many phenomena now appearing. The issue needs some time. We believe the main catalyst during the next four-five years will be what Tehran does,” he adds.

Qaddafi then asks Alawi whether Arab states would allow for changes to come in such a way. The Omani foreign minister says he agrees that a peaceful solution is ideal, but that events are uncertain.

“A peaceful method is preferable. However, things are moving in a major way. In Riyadh, now, this situation is their biggest fear,” says Alawi.

Alawi also briefly discusses the influence of the Gulf states and praises Qatar’s emir at the time.

“And our brothers in the Gulf, you know, their countries are small countries and their influence, to some point, is limited, except for [Qatar’s then Emir] Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, a brave man, and this gives him status,” says Alawi.

“But what you’re saying is correct. It is what should happen,” he adds.

The new leaked audio recording echoes two others which were leaked in 2017 of Qaddafi in recordings with Qatar’s former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa and its former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim, attacking Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

A similar recording in which Qaddafi and Hamad bin Jassim discussed dividing up Saudi Arabia had been previously leaked. Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and reportedly said he had to discuss the issue to appease Qaddafi.

Alawi last met Qaddafi during a state visit to Tripoli in December 2009. Qaddafi was dragged from a drainpipe, tortured and killed on October 20, 2011, when rebel fighters overran loyalist defenses in his hometown of Sirte during the Libyan Revolution. Alawi remains Oman’s foreign minister.

Last Update: 16:59 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59