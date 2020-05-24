Iran-backed leaders in Iraq call for terrorist operations in Saudi Arabia: Statements

Two Iran-backed Iraqi militias have called for terrorist attacks to be launched against Saudi Arabia.



Spokesmen for the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah and al-Nujaba Movement, which both fall under the wider umbrella of the mainly Shia Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias, issued statements on Saturday which called for “Jihadi operations” in Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“You won’t be safe from the cells of the treachery and the hypocrisy of ‘the rest of the malicious tree’ unless Jihadi operations are transferred to Saudi Arabia,” said the Kata’ib Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali al-Askari in a Telegram message.



Katai’b Hezbollah is a US-designated terrorist organization suspected of previous attacks against Saudi Arabian oil pipelines in 2019. The spokesman highlighted these attacks against Saudi Aramco facilities in the Kingdom as evidence that terrorist organizations are capable of “moving the battle” into the country.



The organization has recently engaged in deadly clashes with US forces in Iraq. According to reports, the US Depart of Defense has reportedly prepared its military commanders to destroy the organization.



Meanwhile, Nasr al-Shammari, the spokesman for al-Nujaba Movement, said that 1,000 Saudi Arabian fighters had entered Iraq in the past year. Al-Shammari claimed these fighters are responsible for killing Iraqis and demolishing their homes.



“Think about it, dear Iraqis, this is why we will retaliate for every innocent blood drop that was shed,” he said in his statement.



The al-Nujaba Movement, known as Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba in Arabic, was dedicated as a terrorist organization by the US in 2019. It runs the Al Nujaba TV station in Iraq.



Statements amid Iraqi official visit

Both spokesmen issued their statements on the same day Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Ali Allawi paid a visit to the Kingdom.



Iraqi delegates to Saudi Arabia meet at distance. (Twitter, SPAregions)



Allawi and his delegation met with several ministers to discuss common topics including oil, economy and relations between the two countries.



Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman issued a message of support on Twitter to neighboring country Iraq following Allawi’s visit.



“We hope Iraq will return to be an Arab pillar, rising strongly, and for the people to live a life they deserve in peace and wellness,” he said. “The Kingdom stands with Iraq to support it in the path of progress, peace and brotherhood with its Arab neighbors.”



Saudi Arabia also decided to send its Ambassador back to Baghdad, which a first step in a decision to reconcile relationships between the two countries.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iraqi officials visit Saudi Arabia in masks, highlighting COVID-19 norms



Iraq’s new finance minister seeks Gulf funds to stave off fiscal collapse

Targeted killings continue against Iraq protesters: UN report

Last Update: 10:19 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19