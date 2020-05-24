NEWS
Pictures: Dubai welcomes first day of Eid al-Fitr with a rare rainbow

Social media users share pictures of a rainbow in Dubai after heavy rainfall on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. (Twitter)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Sunday 24 May 2020
Eid celebrations were muted this year, with millions of Muslims around the world under lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But residents of Dubai were treated to a rare rainbow after heavy rain on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

People took to social media to share pictures of the rainbow.

Eid mubarak 🌙 ft. Rainbow 🌈

The first day of Eid al-Fitr in the UAE saw heavy rainfall on Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Hail even hit some parts of Sharjah.

The country’s weather bureau had issued an alert for motorists to be cautious due to decreased visibility.

