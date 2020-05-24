Pictures: Dubai welcomes first day of Eid al-Fitr with a rare rainbow

Eid celebrations were muted this year, with millions of Muslims around the world under lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rainbow seen after this heavy rain in #Dubai ❤ pic.twitter.com/hHaFoP8WAF— عثمان 🇵🇸🇦🇪🇯🇴 (@othoth) May 24, 2020
Rainbow in Dubai pic.twitter.com/hb4yaIrCKq— Sarosh Saifi (@saroshsaifi) May 24, 2020
@gulf_news Rainbow 🌈 in Dubai— AK (@AK23816837) May 24, 2020
Absolutely Magical pic.twitter.com/suHdS1A1Uw
And then there was a rainbow 🌈— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) May 24, 2020
That thunder storm came out of nowhere and then went away again! Via @sidharthvithaldas #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/UwVec4P8Zw
Rainbow in #Dubai after thunderstorm and rain today pic.twitter.com/Ca3lTqOnVY— RM (@RumaisaMohani) May 24, 2020
الخوانيج #دبي حالياً #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #خالد_بن_كرم pic.twitter.com/nUXLB7pwhh— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 24, 2020
SHOW MORE
تساقط البرد على فلي #الشارقة حالياً #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس pic.twitter.com/KKowGvT1HR— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 24, 2020