Pictures: Dubai welcomes first day of Eid al-Fitr with a rare rainbow

Eid celebrations were muted this year, with millions of Muslims around the world under lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But residents of Dubai were treated to a rare rainbow after heavy rain on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

People took to social media to share pictures of the rainbow.

Rainbow seen after this heavy rain in #Dubai ❤ pic.twitter.com/hHaFoP8WAF — عثمان 🇵🇸🇦🇪🇯🇴 (@othoth) May 24, 2020

Rainbow in Dubai pic.twitter.com/hb4yaIrCKq — Sarosh Saifi (@saroshsaifi) May 24, 2020

And then there was a rainbow 🌈

That thunder storm came out of nowhere and then went away again! Via @sidharthvithaldas #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/UwVec4P8Zw — Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) May 24, 2020

Rainbow in #Dubai after thunderstorm and rain today pic.twitter.com/Ca3lTqOnVY — RM (@RumaisaMohani) May 24, 2020

The first day of Eid al-Fitr in the UAE saw heavy rainfall on Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Hail even hit some parts of Sharjah.

The country’s weather bureau had issued an alert for motorists to be cautious due to decreased visibility.

