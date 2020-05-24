Saudi Arabia orders the return of its ambassador to Iraq as soon as possible

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq will resume his duties as soon as possible, Saudi’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said on Saturday, according to state news agency SPA.

The move was to strengthen Saudi-Iraqi relations as per the Saudi leadership’s directives, the Prince added.

The announcement came during a meeting in Riyadh between Iraq’s deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and acting oil Minister, Ali Allawi, and a number of Saudi officials including, the Foreign Minister, Minister of Commerce, and Minister of Finance.

The two countries agreed to continue working to rebalance oil markets and stressed their commitment to output cuts agreed in mid-April by OPEC+, the group composed of OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations.

The Saudi officials also discussed the land borders with Iraq and trade relations between the two countries, including: the start of the Saudi Commercial Attaché’s work in Iraq in the upcoming period and increasing the efforts to open the Jadeedah Arar port soon.

Later in the day, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said the Kingdom stood with Iraq to support it in its path of progress and peace.

“We look forward to Iraq returning to being one of the Arabs’ pillars, strong and resurgent, and that its people live the life they deserve in peace and prosperity,” the Prince said on Twitter.

“The Kingdom stands with Iraq to support it in the path of progress, peace, and brotherly relationships with its Arab neighbors, in the interest of Iraq and its dear people,” he added.

