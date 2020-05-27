Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and shot down several drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern border city of Najran in Saudi Arabia, according to a spokesperson.

Colonel Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Arab Coalition, said that the Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians, as well as residential areas that threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.

“These hostile and terrorist acts using drones represent a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and confirm the rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiatives announced by the coalition and started on April 9, 2020,” al-Maliki was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

“There was no response from the Houthi militia, who have so far committed a total of more than 4,455 violation since the ceasefire was announced,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition declared a complete ceasefire in Yemen starting April 29, according to a coalition statement as part of efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the ceasefire was to last two weeks but has been extended since.

Read more:

Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted above Riyadh, Jazan: Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition announces extension of ceasefire in Yemen

Saudi Arabia developing new counter-drone system: SAMI CEO

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks in recent years from drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia from the Kingdom’s southern border with Yemen.

The drone attack follows a major one on March 28 when the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.

Last Update: 17:28 KSA 20:28 - GMT 17:28