Saudi Arabia confirms virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with UN

Saudi Arabia confirmed that it will organize a virtual donors conference for Yemen on Tuesday in partnership with the United Nations.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency on Friday cited a directive from King Salman, announcing the pledging conference.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United Nations on Thursday announced the conference in partnership with Riyadh, saying the aim is to raise some $2.4 billion to pay for the world's biggest aid operation.
Around 80 percent of Yemen's population - 24 million people - need aid. The country has been mired in conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi group ousted Yemen's government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. An Arab-led military coalition intervened in 2015 in a bid to restore the government.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia to give $25 mln to Yemen’s government in aid to fight coronavirus
Coronavirus: Yemen reports first case in Hadramout
Opinion: There can be no peace in Yemen that ignores our civilian abductees
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 13:31 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31